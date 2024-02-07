Proposed plans to replace America Home Furniture store on Carlisle

We're learning more about what will replace the massive American Home Furniture store that stood on Menaul Blvd and Carlisle Blvd for decades.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re learning more about what will replace the massive American Home Furniture store that stood on Menaul and Carlisle Boulevard for decades.

The company announced it was changing locations last April. Proposed plans filed with the city show several businesses replacing the store.

Renderings show six retail units.

Four spaces are proposed for drive-up dining locations. Retail Unit 2 shows a potential car wash and Retail 6, the largest spot, is a proposed retail or warehouse space.

KOB 4 spoke with the Albuquerque Bel-Air Neighborhood Association about the space. They attended meetings with the city and the property owner. They tell us they’re mostly concerned about traffic and ordered a traffic study for the project.

Several local businesses are near the proposed project. KOB 4 spoke with employees from the Cornivore Popcorn Company, which sits across the street from the proposed project.

Where some businesses might see new stores as competition, event manager Rachel Port welcomes it.

“I think honestly it’ll be great because then that’ll bring in more people that maybe are familiar with our popcorn, and maybe they’ll drive by and see the sign. And then that’ll bring more business for us,” Port said.

Port went on to say employees at Cornivore would also enjoy having some new food spots.

“Anything that’s quick. That would be great though, where our staff can go over there and support local businesses as well and be able to go in and get lunch or pick up dinner on the way home,” said Port.