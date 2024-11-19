Purgatory Ski Resort opens 2 weeks early

Mother Nature is not playing favorites with ski areas around New Mexico so far this winter.

DURANGO, Colo. — Mother Nature has been kind to ski areas in the region and our friends in southern Colorado are getting in on the fun too.

After receiving around two-and-a half feet of early snowfall, Purgatory Ski Resort, in Durango, opened their slopes two weeks early.

“Between snow-making infrastructure improvements and recent snowfall, we are off to a great start and looking forward to another great winter at Purgatory,” spokesperson Theresa Graven said.

It’s the first time in years that skiers and snowboarders have snow coverage this early – and they’re excited:

“I’m luckier than a duck in a bubble bath right now.” – Jay White

“Pretty much the luckiest human being on the planet, we’re going good we’re having fun.” – Marshall Alread

“Very blessed to enjoy the mountains and the conditions.” – Lindon Hackers

“I’ve never skied before but I know he’s having a great time… I’ve never snowboarded before it seems as though he’s having the same thing!” – Gabe Lopez and Jordan Trujillo

People from all over the region, including Albuquerque, found a reason to make the trip to get skiing started early.

“Of course the snow, that’s an easy answer but really, it’s the people. We’re down in Albuquerque, coming up here having some fun with the Colorado locals and it’s a great time,” Alread said.

If you go, keep in mind that Purgatory is rolling out “demand-based pricing.”

“The price increases with demand. We still have plenty of lift tickets left for under $50 throughout the season so we encourage people to get on there and buy their tickets sooner rather than later so they can get the best deal of the season,” Graven said.