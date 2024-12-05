Raising Cane’s partners with Animal Humane for Holiday Plush Puppy program

'Tis the season for giving and a chicken restaurant chain is partnering with a New Mexico animal shelter to make it easier to give pets a home.

Raising Cane’s is partnering with Animal Humane New Mexico with its Holiday Plush Puppy program. Now through Jan. 5, 2025, you can purchase a plush puppy and proceeds will go toward Animal Humane.

Representatives from Raising Cane’s and Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by to talk about this in the video above.