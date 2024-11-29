Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Holiday Festival set for this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done with a more handmade, artisan touch, there is an event for you.

The Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Holiday Festival is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Expo New Mexico’s Manuel Lujan Building in Albuquerque.

The festival will feature original work by a lineup of 185 fine craftsmen and artisans from all over the U.S. Artists will directly sell their handmade items, such as jewelry, fine art, pottery, woodwork, glass art, ornaments and more, including clothing, furniture and items for your home.

This is the 24th annual show. It will also feature festive music, food sampling, cocktails, artist demonstrations and a kids’ creation station.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 and children get in free. Learn more about the holiday festival here at this website.