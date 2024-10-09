Rio Rancho authorities respond to hot air balloon stuck in tree

Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue crews responded Wednesday morning to a hot air balloon stuck in a tree in the old golf course.

According to Rio Rancho police, the balloon landed in a tree, which suspended the gondola around 15-20 feet off the ground. Rio Rancho fire crews had to use a ladder truck to remove the people onboard.

It’s unclear how many people were in the gondola. Authorities haven’t said if there were any injuries.