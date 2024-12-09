Rio Rancho MVD office will permanently close later this month

The City of Rio Rancho Motor Vehicle Office will permanently close later this month, citing several factors.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The City of Rio Rancho Motor Vehicle Office will permanently close later this month, the city confirmed over the weekend.

For years, the City of Rio Rancho operated the office on behalf of the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department and the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division as a part of a contract agreement to carry out the state’s motor vehicle functions.

Now, the city is closing the office, citing these factors:

Revenue from service and contract fees is insufficient to cover annual operating costs

Declining use/transactions

Significant staff retirements

Increased online options for motor vehicle services and transactions

Availability of privately-operated motor vehicle services offices located in Rio Rancho and the surrounding area

Availability of government-operated motor vehicle services offices located in close proximity to Rio Rancho

The last day of operations is Dec. 27. You can schedule an appointment online or over the phone (505-891-5014) until Dec. 20.

After that, the city is pointing people toward mvd.newmexico.gov for appointments and other information on nearby MVD offices. They also recommend MVD Express, MVD Now and Rapid MVD.