Roadrunner Food Bank to host 3 pre-holiday food distributions statewide

There are distributions planned for Albuquerque, Roswell and Las Cruces over the next few days.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Roadrunner Food Bank is hosting three distribution events to give food to people in New Mexico who need it before the upcoming holiday.

Roadrunner Food Bank is hosting a food distribution Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – or until food runs out – at Expo New Mexico. They ask you to use Gate 3 to enter.

They’re also hosting distribution events Saturday in Las Cruces and Roswell. The Las Cruces distribution starts at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First at 5605 Bataan Memorial Hwy West, while the Roswell distribution starts at 1 p.m. at the Wood Bowl Stadium at 1500 Grand Ave.

At each distribution, they encourage you to plan ahead and anticipate wait times. Each distribution is a drive-through where they will give out:

Frozen proteins (e.g., meat)

Mixed canned good items

A mix of boxed good items

Produce, such as potatoes, apples and watermelon

There may be some holiday items but they are available on a first come, first served basis.

You don’t need to register in advance – just make sure your trunk, truck bed or back seat is clear to put the food in.

Roadrunner Food Bank is still looking for volunteers at these distribution events. You can visit their website to learn more about the shifts, which are available in 2-3 hour increments.