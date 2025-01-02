Roswell police seek information on deadly shooting

If you have any information, call police.

ROSWELL, N.M. — Police are trying to figure out who killed a man officers found shot on a city street New Year’s Day morning.

According to the Roswell Police Department, a passer-by found the victim around 4 a.m. at the intersection of East Chisum Street and Cahoon Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Police identified him as 24-year-old Marco Munoz.

If you have any information, call Roswell PD at 575-624-6770.