Safe surrender gun buyback event set for Saturday morning

You can turn in your unwanted firearms and get cash or even same-day Lobo men's basketball tickets.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is hosting an end-of-year “Safe Surrender Gun Buyback” event Saturday morning in Albuquerque.

During the last event, organizers handed out over $20,000 in gift cards to people who turned in their guns. Now, they are offering Lobo tickets and cash anonymously at this upcoming buyback.

The upcoming gun buyback is scheduled for Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Albuquerque Police Department’s University Substation at 1009 Bradbury Dr. SE.

