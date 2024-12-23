Sandia Peak Ski Area now open for the season

The ski area was open briefly when New Mexico received a dumping of snow – but now it is open for the season.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandia Peak Ski Area is now officially open for the season, a little over a month after a winter storm allowed them to open briefly.

The opening earlier this fall beat out even some of the ski resorts in northern New Mexico. That was temporary but now they are open for the season.

Lift 4 is open, which offers beginner terrain. They’re also offering beginner lessons.

They are waiting to open Lift 3 until the next snowfall.