Sandia Snowshoe Classic set for 21st edition next weekend

TIJERAS, N.M. — A fun winter tradition is almost here as the 21st Sandia Snowshoe Classic is set for next weekend.

The Friends of the Sandia Mountains scheduled the 21st Sandia Snowshoe Classic for Saturday, Jan. 18. The 5K race through the Cibola National Forest will begin at 11 a.m. at the lower-level parking lot at Sandia Crest.

Organizers have spots open for 175 participants. You have to be at least 13 years old to participate and they’re welcoming racers of all skill levels. You must register in advance and the fee is $45. The fee covers your registration, food, parking and swag.

All proceeds will go toward the Friends of the Sandia Mountains, a group that works to preserve and maintain trails and U.S. Forest Service resources.

You can register for the race and learn more about it on this website.