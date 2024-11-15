Santa Fe County DA takes up BCSO deputy crash investigation

The deputy is now on leave after getting involved in a reported high-speed crash that left a woman dead.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Prosecutors in Santa Fe County are now looking into the case of a deadly crash involving a Bernalillo County deputy.

BCSO Deputy Bryan Lassley said he was on patrol in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood when he saw a car without a plate and tried following it.

A new crash report revealed what happened next. Deputy Lassley and the driver of the other car, identified as Alexandria Gerard, were both going 70 mph just five seconds before the crash.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Gerard wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies is helping to review this case to see if the deputy will face any charges.