Santa Fe police arrest 2 for alleged video of gun at Capital High School

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police arrested a student accused of holding a firearm in a Capital High School bathroom and another student accused of filming it.

Detectives identified 16-year-old Leonardo Lemus Chavez as the student who allegedly held the firearm and 16-year-old Yonathan Gonzalez-Gonzalez as the student who allegedly recorded the video.

The Santa Fe Police Department on Tuesday learned about the alleged video, which they say was posted on social media. This prompted a lockdown and a security sweep to find the armed student.

Detectives later found Leonardo and Yonathan at home. According to police, they found a gun with an extended magazine at the home of Yonatan and took it in for evidence.

Leonardo and Yonathan were arrested and booked into the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of:

Unlawful carrying of a handgun

Unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises

Making a bomb scare or shooting threat, unlawful

If you have any information regarding this case, reach out to SFPD at 505-428-3710. You can also reach out to Detective Francisco Alvarado at 505-955-5251.