Santa Fe Police chase down car full of robbery suspects

Santa Fe Police captured two of three suspected armed robbers after a vehicle chase, crash and foot chase.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A lapel video shows Santa Fe Police chasing a vehicle with three individuals suspected of committing an armed robbery on Thanksgiving Day.

It all started at a nearby gas station about two miles from where the chase ended. Police were responding to a call of an armed robbery. That is when the suspects took off, leading police on a chase.

“We’re coming up to some traffic, he’s passing vehicles on the other side of the roadway,” said an officer in the video.

Police said the Speedway gas station on Rodeo Road was robbed at gunpoint. Officers responded to a panic alarm around 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to SFPD, a man entered the store wearing a mask, holding a gun and demanded money.

He and two other suspects fled the scene leading police on a high-speed chase.

“I have the vehicle, in the wrong way of traffic on Airport (Road), he’s doing about 75 miles per hour wrong way, wrong way!” an officer said in the video.

The truck drove into oncoming traffic before turning into a neighborhood. Shortly afterwards, the driver crashed into an empty parked car. Thats when all three suspects exited the vehicle and took off running.

“I got two bailing, two bailing,” an officer said.

Police were able to apprehend Mariah King, who was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and resisting and evading police.

“Right there! We see you! Get on the ground!” an officer yelled at King.

The driver of the truck was found hiding in a nearby shed.

“Santa Fe Police Department K9, stop hiding in the shed and come out now and my dog will find you and bite you,” an officer told the driver.

It took officers several minutes to get this man, Geronimo Vigil, in handcuffs.

“Slow and easy, walk toward me,” an officer said. “We won’t hurt you brother, just listen to us all right? Keep walking, keep walking, keep walking.”

New Mexico state police assisted SFPD with a drone before Vigil was finally arrested.

Vigil is facing several charges including robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a scene. He’s already facing similar charges from another incident earlier this year.

Vigil and King remain in jail tonight waiting to go before a judge.

Police continue to look for a third suspect in connection to the case.

SFPD is asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect who managed to get away after the crash to come forward and give them a call at (505) 428-3710.