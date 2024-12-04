Santa’s Senior Helpers help local seniors get in the holiday spirit

A local organization is trying to spread the holiday joy to everyone, especially seniors who may not have someone to spend the holidays with.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Christmas less than a month away, a local organization is spreading holiday joy to local senior citizens who may not have anyone to share it with.

“We really recognize the need for extra support around the holidays. If you think about it, it’s some of our seniors’ first holiday alone or they’ve come into some new mobility issues and we want to be able to carry out their holiday traditions that they may not be able to do,” Elizabeth Keene said.

Elizabeth Keene runs Santa’s Senior Helpers of Albuquerque. They are a non-medical home care company that works to make sure everyone feels the holiday spirit this Christmas.

“We really just try to be present in our client’s home by doing things like decorating, baking cookies and really just being present. Checking in to see how they’re celebrating. If they don’t have someone, just try to express that to their caregivers so they can really make them feel they’re a part of something, that they have someone and that support there for them,” Keene said.

For Thelma Nelson, it was a nice surprise. She welcomed the help with decorations, like lights and the Christmas tree, and said it’s the small things that make a huge impact.

“Oh boy, that’s a great help because I have back problems and I can’t stand very long and they’re my helpers and they’re the ones who really do the work for us,” Nelson said.

Keene said they want to encourage everyone to spread some positivity this season, whether you bring some baked goods or spend time with seniors.