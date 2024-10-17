Scattered showers and storms on a mostly cloudy Thursday

It's going to be a cool and breezy Thursday with showers and mostly cloudy skies. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see scattered showers and some storms on a mostly cloudy and cool and breezy Thursday for New Mexico.

Our rain chances will remain relatively higher, with it reaching a peak Saturday before falling Sunday. By next week, temperatures will rebound.

Before then, some of us are going to get a taste of winter.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Apache County in eastern Arizona, including the Chuska Mountains and Window Rock, from Friday at noon until Sunday at 6 a.m. Snow is expected above 7500 feet in elevation with accumulations of 3-6 inches. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the San Juan Mountains from Friday at 6 a.m. until Sun at noon. Heavy snow is expected above 9000 feet in elevation. Accumulations of 12-24 inches, with 40 inches on highest peaks, and blowing snow with gusts to 45 mph, are all possible.

There is a chance of strong-to-severe storms in the eastern plains Friday and Saturday. Those storms could bring large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: