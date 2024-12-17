Sippin’ Santa bar popup surfs into New Mexico

A Santa Fe distillery is putting a tropical twist on classic typical holiday drinks.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Sippin’ Santa is surfing into one New Mexico distillery as a unique popup bar to warm your bones this holiday season.

As Above So Below Distillery in Santa Fe is offering the Sippin’ Santa tropical Christmas experience. Caley Shoemaker, one of the founders of the distillery, said they specialize in bringing northern New Mexico flavors to all of New Mexico.

“We make all of our spirits from scratch with the goal of trying to capture the essence of northern New Mexico. So we select our ingredients to really try to make spirits taste like they were made here,” Shoemaker said.

Some of the tiki attire includes special mugs, like Santa on a surfboard with reindeers, that you can buy.

You have less than two weeks to check this popup bar out. It ends Dec. 30.