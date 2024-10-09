Small wildfire starts in Santa Fe National Forest

Fire managers in the Santa Fe National Forest were notified of the start of a new wildfire near Jemez Springs.

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. — Fire managers in the Santa Fe National Forest were notified of the start of a wildfire near Jemez Springs.

The 30-acre Porter Wildfire is about six miles northwest of the village and five miles southwest of Fenton Lake. This was as of Monday morning.

Resources responded with the strategy of fully suppressing the fire. Crews have containment lines around the fire using handline, roads and natural features. Crews also reported that the wildfire is staying within the perimeter and is smoldering in grass, oak and ponderosa.

Managers will spend Wednesday extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines down to the mineral soil.

As of now, the Porter Wildfire poses no threat to people or property and fire managers only plan to release one update “unless fire behavior significantly changes.” The cause is still under investigation.