Smoke may be visible from prescribed burn in Manzano Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Forest Service is in the process of conducting a prescribed burn of 570 acres in an area of the Manzano Mountains near Mountainair.

The burn is taking place around 10 miles northwest of Mountainair. If you live Mountainair, Punta de Agua, Manzano, Torreon and the Estancia County, and even parts of Bernalillo County, you may see smoke. The smoke may also impact visitors to the Red Canyon Campground as well as the Red Canyon, Spruce Spring, New Canyon and Crest trails system.

A spokesperson for Bernalillo County Fire Rescue said they’ve received several 911 calls from residents, causing units to respond, but they’ve often been coming from the direction of the Mountainair area – where the prescribed burn is taking place.