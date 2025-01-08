Snow wreaks havoc on southern New Mexico

Places like Roswell, Las Cruces and Deming saw their fair share of snow a week into the New Year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Snow wreaked havoc on parts of New Mexico, including southern New Mexico where it has brought traffic on Interstate 10 to a crashing halt.

Severe road conditions closed eastbound Interstate 10 at mile marker 24, near Lordsburg. I-10 is also closed from mile marker 3 to mile marker 81 due to a crash and from mile marker 123 to 124 due to another crash – that one involving a semi-truck.

There is no word on any injuries.

Photo: Ben Kolland with emergency management in Doña Ana County

The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for areas of I-10 between Deming and Las Cruces until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. At the time of the warning, they expected a heavy burst of snow to significantly disrupt traffic.

Graphic courtesy of Meteorologist Brandon Richards

The New Mexico Department of Transportation also showed severe conditions on U.S. Highway 285 between Roswell and Artesia. The National Weather Service stated they received multiple reports of crashes on that stretch Wednesday morning. Roswell received a dose of snow – but it appeared to be melting by 9 a.m.