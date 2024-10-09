Social media video spurs discussion about new giant chute slide

A video shows a little guy on a brand-new northeast Albuquerque slide going from smiles to tears in about five seconds.

3-year-old Oliver and his dad climbed up the 94 stairs to the top and slid down. As they did, Oliver went over the side of the Juan Tabo Hills Park chute slide and came inches from a fall onto the cement below it. Luckily, a boy standing nearby caught him before he went over the wall.

The boy’s mom, Leslie Sullivan, posted the video on social media to warn other parents with small kids. Sullivan said the only signs she saw said kids under 12 should be with an adult.

“I found out now there’s other signs, but we didn’t see those,” she said.

A representative from the City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department sent us photos of the signage in multiple locations, saying the slide is for kids ages 5-12.

At least one commenter mentioned that to Sullivan. Others accused her of complaining and ruining the slide for the rest of Albuquerque.

“I know people are thinking I just want the slide closed down, and that’s not what I want,” she said. “Oliver weighs almost 35 pounds, so it could be a small 5-year-old that falls off.”

Sullivan said the Parks and Rec Department called her. They said it’s the slide manufacturer’s first-of-a-kind and leaders are listening to the concerns.

“We don’t have a lot of free fun things to do in Albuquerque, we just don’t. We don’t have a lot of park options like that, and we’re so excited to have it and I just hope they can fix the safety concerns so we can still utilize it,” said Sullivan.