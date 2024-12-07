ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexicans gathered at The Lab Saturday morning for Special Olympics New Mexico’s annual Posole Ole Fun Walk.

“We’ve gone at least twenty years…and maybe even a little longer. This is the first time we have been at Isotopes Park, but it is just a great morning. I mean it is just festive, Santa is here, brought his helper and we are just having a blast here,” said Randy Mascorella, the Executive Director of Special Olympics New Mexico.

Joe and Cyndy Pino walked for their grandson and said it’s the community that keeps them coming back every year.



“He is in the team up there he is having a good time with all of his friends,” said Joe. “It is so awesome I mean we live in such a great community and having the Special Olympics out here and giving these kids a chance to just shine, you can’t get any better than that it is so cool,” said Cyndy.

The walk brought in more than $20,000, half of the money will go back to Special Olympic athletes and their teams, and the other half will go towards putting on New Mexico Special Olympics.



“We are a culture of welcome and when we all get together for right reasons and there is joy our hearts are warm and this time of year especially it is important for us to experience joy and warm hearts,” said Mascorella.