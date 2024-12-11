State focuses on aftermath of deadly wrong-way crash in Jeannine Jaramillo trial

The focus in the trial of Jeannine Jaramillo centered around what happened after the deadly wrong-way chase Tuesday.

SANTA FE, N.M. – On Tuesday, the state played KOB 4’s interview with Jeannine Jaramillo. She’s accused of faking a kidnapping and then leading police on a deadly chase back in 2022.

Our crew caught up with Jaramillo on March 4, two days after the crash. We asked Jaramillo about what happened.

She told us she wasn’t doing good, and she was scared for her life. She told us the same story she told police, that she had been kidnapped.

“I’m just in shock still. I am trying to get myself out now and go for a little walk because I’m scared I am going to see him, I’m going to run into him again.”

During our the interview, Jaramillo also talked about her relationship with a Mark Lopez, the man she says kidnapped her and tried to kill her in the crash.

She also made a plea to the public to help police catch him. The state asked an investigator about that.

“Did Mark Lopez turn himself in?”

Investigator: “No ma’am.”

“Any community member come forward with any leads or information as to who this Mark Lopez is or was.”

Investigator: “Never.”

Jaramillo is facing murder charges after lying to police and leading them on a chase the wrong-way on I-25. That caused a crash that killed a Santa Fe police officer and a retired firefighter from Las Vegas.

Her trial is set to pick back up Wednesday.