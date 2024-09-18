State government details $70M in zero-interest loans for Ruidoso fires recovery

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico state government detailed where $70 million in zero-interest loans are going to support recovery efforts in Ruidoso.

The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, in partnership with the state Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management awarded the funds to these projects:

$44 million to the Village of Ruidoso to repair road and bridge damages in Upper Canyon area

$20.5 million to Lincoln County to repair road and bridge damages in the Cedar Creek area

$15.5 million to Lincoln County to repair road and bridge damages in the Gavilan Canyon area

The intention of the funds were to repair or replace public infrastructure that the Salt and South Fork fires and subsequent flooding or debris damaged. It’s intended on helping bridge the financial gap before FEMA public assistance reimbursement.

FEMA is also extending its free workshops on how to repair and rebuild stronger after the disasters in Ruidoso. They’re teaming up with the Albertson’s Market at 721 Mechem Dr. in Ruidoso to provide these workshops through Sept. 28.

