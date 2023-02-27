Steve Stucker: New Mexico can expect a windy week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will have clear skies and colder temperatures Monday morning. Gusty winds will kick in through the central mountains and in eastern parts of the state.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Monday for the east central plains.

Big wind is expected to return Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday. The next storm system could bring snow to northern New Mexico Thursday. Check out the video above for the full forecast.

STORM WATCH

If you’re on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.