Student to remain in custody for allegedly bringing gun to school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A La Cueva High School student will remain in custody as he faces charges for allegedly bringing a semi-automatic handgun to school.

A judge ruled Wednesday to hold the 14-year-old in custody until his trial. Investigators said the gun he brought to school Friday, Nov. 15, was loaded.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, the judge may release him once an ankle monitor becomes available.

The teen is one of several Albuquerque Public Schools students accused of bringing weapons to a campus this school year.