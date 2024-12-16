Students transform ‘Guns to Gardens’ after buyback event

It isn't just garden tools that students are making old guns into, either.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “It’s kind of showing how we can take an instrument to kill and turn it into an instrument of peace.”

Miranda Viscoli is describing what has often happened to more than 3,000 firearms after the 21 gun buyback events that her organization, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, has hosted.

NMPGV is now working with students at Robert F. Kennedy Charter School. The students are learning how to turn guns into gardening tools, musical instruments, art and more.

How does it work? The guns are cut down into pieces and sent to the high school. The students make something new and get paid for it.

“This gives them an opportunity to show that their voice matter and their actions matter,” Viscoli said.

We met students, like Judeah Piro, who get to perfect their craft through this program.

See what Piro and other students created in the video above.