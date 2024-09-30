Survey: UNM football headed in right direction, shouldn’t be cut

We conducted a poll with SurveyUSA and here were are our findings.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new KOB 4/SurveyUSA poll shows that people believe the UNM Lobo football program is heading in the right direction and shouldn’t be dropped to focus on the basketball programs.

What is your impression of the UNM Lobo football program?

This will be a great season 15%

Right direction but have a way to go 29%

Wrong direction but can be turned around 6%

The team is terrible 12%

Not sure 38%

(survey of 875 New Mexico adults from Sept. 12-18. Credibility interval +/- 4.4 pct. points)

Would you be in favor of the University of New Mexico dropping its football program to focus on men’s and women’s basketball?

Great idea 11%

Worth considering 34%

Bad idea 56%

(survey of 590 New Mexico adults from Sept. 12-18. Credibility interval +/- 5 pct. points)

Which New Mexico university’s football program has the most promise right now?

UNM 16%

NMSU 17%

Both 26%

Neither 8%

Not sure 31%

(survey of 875 New Mexico adults from Sept. 12-18. Credibility interval +/- 4.4 pct. points)

All the talk surrounding UNM, especially, has been conference realignment. The Mountain West Conference has lost several teams to the Pac-12, a conference in the process of rebuilding itself. However, that has stirred controversy and even prompted Mountain West Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez to issue this statement:

“Now that they have carried out their plan to recruit Mountain West schools, they legally want to walk back what they legally agreed to. There has to be a consequence to these types of actions.”

