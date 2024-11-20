Suspect arrested for breaking into New Mexico School for Media Arts

The school had to go on lockdown Tuesday after a woman reportedly tried kicking in a window there.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico School for Media Arts in Albuquerque had to go on lockdown after a woman reportedly broke in Tuesday.

Around 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a woman breaking a window and getting into the school.

An officer arrived and found the person who called. The caller said he heard yelling and banging while he was teaching, then looked out of his window and saw what was going on. According to police, he said he put the school on lockdown before the woman exited the school.

Investigators said the principal provided video of the woman, identified as Toni Begay. They then located her, chased her down and took her into custody on the following charges: