Suspect charged with making shooting threat to school in Cimarron

By KOB

The alleged threat came in Nov. 15 to Cimarron schools.

CIMARRON, N.M. – A juvenile is facing charges for an alleged school shooting threat against Cimarron High School in November.

According to the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is now charged with making a shooting threat and tampering with evidence. A spokesperson said they made a video Nov. 15. threatening to bring a gun to school.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing the person’s age or identity. They did say that person is old enough to know better.

Charges were filed Wednesday, and KOB 4 was told a summons will be sent out.