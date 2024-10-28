Suspected drunk driver arrested after striking on-duty AFR firefighter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody by New Mexico State Police after striking an Albuquerque Fire Rescue lieutenant who was at the scene of a different crash at Comanche and Interstate 25 early Monday morning.

At 2:26 a.m., AFR Engine 19 and Rescue 19 were tending to a crash on the northbound off-ramp from I-25 to Comanche when Rebecca Melchor, 24, exited the freeway going 65 miles per hour, according to a criminal complaint. She struck the firefighter as he was walking from an Albuquerque Ambulance unit back to Rescue 19.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being treated at the scene. He remains in serious but stable condition, per an AFR press release.

State Police said that Melchor emitted a strong odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. She was given subsequent tests at the State Police office, before being booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Melchor was charged with careless driving, great bodily harm by vehicle (driving while under influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug) and open container (drink).

AFR chief Emily Jaramillo provided a statement about the incident.

“This weekend, one of our own was seriously injured while answering a call for service,” she said. “AFR firefighters face these dangers daily, and we are reminded of their courage and commitment to service in moments like this. We hope for a full recovery and will continue to support him and his family as he recovers from these injuries.”

Stay tuned to KOB for further updates.