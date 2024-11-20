Suspected sex offender from Colorado arrested in New Mexico

The suspect is in Bernalillo County jail after being arrested.

BERNALILLO, N.M. — A suspected sex offender from Colorado is in jail here in New Mexico after U.S. marshals said they caught him last week.

This happened last week. Zachary Baca faced charges of child sexual assault, child prostitution and indecent exposure. On Nov. 12, investigators learned he may be in Arizona or New Mexico, potentially with a “known female associate” and two small children.

Two days later, law enforcement learned that Baca was traveling through New Mexico on I-40 in a vehicle associated with him. U.S. marshals deployed personnel and found Baca driving the vehicle at around 3 p.m. The team waited to approach Baca until he stopped for fuel, off of I-25 in Bernalillo. That’s when they arrested him, reportedly without incident.

Baca is in the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center on what is described as “an out-of-state fugitive complaint.”

Authorities released the woman and the two children at the scene. According to U.S. marshals, the woman didn’t have any warrants to her name.