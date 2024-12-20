‘Take a Ride on Us’ Uber ride voucher program is back for Christmas

The program has reportedly allowed people in New Mexico to take more than 50,000 safe rides.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A few counties in New Mexico are trying to avoid drunk-driving crashes and tragedies on our roads during the holidays.

The “Take a Ride on Us” program returns Friday and will run through Christmas. People in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties can get $10 off two Uber rides using the code “NMMERRY24” under the vouchers section.

Since the program launched in 2017, people in New Mexico have reportedly taken more than 53,000 safe rides in the metro.