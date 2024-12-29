TCU and Louisiana fans enjoy their time at the New Mexico Bowl

Supporters from Texas Christian and Louisiana traveled to Albuquerque to cheer on their teams at the New Mexico Bowl.

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. — It was an eventful Saturday at the 2024 New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium. Fans from near and far came out to cheer on their favorite team.

“(I am here) to see my Frogs win,” said Texas Christian supporter Hunsdon Cheo.

“For a Cajun victory,” said Louisiana supporter Patrick Vercher.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns took on the TCU Horned Frogs, with the latter team coming out on top 34-3. Fans participated in the pregame practices at the tailgate like playing football, cornhole and hanging out in the fan zone.

The party in the parking lot was much needed for these fans after their long commute to Albuquerque.

“We drove down here from Fort Worth, Texas, left Thursday morning and got here Thursday night, 9-hour drive, not too bad,” TCU fan Jose Gallegos said.

“We’re from Denver, Colorado, and we drove about 6 hours,” TCU fan Lindsey Young said.

“It takes about 16 hours to drive, but we drove two days down,” Louisiana fan Patrick Vercher said. “We stopped in Texas and drove in yesterday.”

“They live close by, so it takes us 20 minutes, but yesterday I flew in from Phoenix,” Louisiana fan Carl Zerangue said.

The fans brought the energy as the two teams competed for the New Mexico Bowl trophy.

“All my family’s here, I’m originally from here, I was born in Albuquerque (and) grew up here, did go to UNM but I went to New Mexico State (too),” Gallegos said.

“I have two former students play for UL — Micah Johnston and Caleb Cabote — so we thought it’d be a good thing to come down here and come to a small bowl game plus a great vacation,” Vercher said.

“They’re my home team, I attended that university for years and I’m happy to drive over from Texas to support them,” Lappe said.

“I go to TCU, this is my best friend, just cheering on the Frogs and being a support system is awesome,” Young said.