TCU and Louisiana selected for New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pair of first-time participants will match up in the annual Isleta New Mexico Bowl on December 28 at University Stadium.

Texas Christian (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) will square off with Louisiana (10-3, 7-1 Sun Belt) in the 19th edition of the game.

The Horned Frogs have won five of six thanks to a prolific offense that averages more than 430 yards per game and 33.4 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are the first Sun Belt team to ever play in the New Mexico Bowl. They also boast a high-scoring offense, scoring more than 30 points in nine games this season.

“We are incredibly excited about this matchup and can’t wait to welcome these two teams and their fan bases to New Mexico”, said executive director Jeff Siembieda in a press release. “I think we have put together what should be a really good game. TCU, with a great fan base not only in Texas, but here in New Mexico, on a three-game winning streak and playing well, against ten-win Louisiana who earned a spot in the conference championship game with very exciting brand of football. Two top-30 offenses coming to the Land Of Enchantment. We look forward to welcoming not only the Horned Frogs and Ragin’ Cajuns but also the Big 12 and the Sun Belt to Albuquerque.”

Tickets will be made available this week at the game’s official website.