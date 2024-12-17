Teen charged with murders of four family members

The investigation continues in Valencia County after a 16-year-old boy was charged with the murders of his parents and brothers.

RIO COMMUNITIES, N.M. — New Mexico State Police reported that officers were investigating the deaths of four people in Rio Communities on Saturday.

Teenager Diego Leyva was arrested for with shooting and killing four of his family members, according to police.

He was in court Monday for the first time, and he’s now charged with four open counts of murder.

Levya is only 16, so KOB will not be showing him during any court proceedings.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Levya called 911 saying he killed his family, according to police.

Valencia County Sheriff’s deputies responded first and said that Levya walked out of the house, drunk, with his hands in the air saying he killed his family.

When deputies searched the house, they found a handgun on the kitchen table.

Levya is accused of killing his brothers, ages 17 and 14, and his parents.

They were all found with gunshot wounds.

Monday in court a judge ruled he should be kept in jail ahead of a possible trial.

“Based upon the allegations and the circumstances surrounding this matter, the court is going to find that the child is a danger to himself and others, and the court is going to order that he be held in detention at this time,” the judge said.

Levya’s defense claimed his should be released because he has no history of violence and some other family members were willing to take custody of him.

The state argued he’s a danger to himself and society, adding that when deputies found Levya at the crime scene he was hitting himself over the head.

Monday, KOB learned more about his mother, Adriana Bencomo. She was a firefighter with the Rio Communities Volunteer Fire Department since 2007.

Fire Chief Andrew Tabet said he’s followed her career since she joined the department, adding that she loved her community and just wanted to be there for people their worst day.

“There’s more memories than I can even talk about,” Tabet said. “I’ve known her entire career. She always would make us laugh, even on a really rough call, she always had a smile on her face. She always had everything, and it was just that much more funny, because she truly cared if you were OK.”

We still don’t know what led up to this alleged shooting or why Levya may have done this, but it’s very clear that this tragedy has hit this small community hard.

Belen Schools Superintendent Lawrence Sanchez confirmed Monday that Levya is a Belen High School student, and his 14-year-old brother was a Belen Middle School student.

The district is offering additional counseling services to both schools, he said. Sanchez also said that other districts around the state have reached out to offer resources as well.