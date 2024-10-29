Teen takes plea deal for Halloween party shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local teen, who shot and killed someone outside of a Halloween party two years ago in Albuquerque, has taken a plea deal.

Gustavo Guerrero was 16 years old when he and two other teens killed 15-year-old Gibran Gomez-Martinez in Albuquerque. Guerrero pleaded guilty to shooting at a building and conspiracy charges.

Another teen charged with murder in this case is Isaiah Cruz. He’s also reportedly taking a plea deal. That is likely to happen next month.

It’s unclear where the case stands for Omar Castillo, the third teen involved.

