The Block to host ‘Tree Lighting Spectacular’ this Saturday
The holidays are right around the corner and at The Block in Rio Rancho, you can find Santa, live music and more holiday activities.
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Block in Rio Rancho is hosting its first ever Christmas tree lighting and holiday event this weekend.
“The Block Tree Lighting Spectacular” is this Saturday, kicking off at 4 p.m. with foods and drinks for all ages, face painting, an appearance by Santa, live music and, of course, the tree lighting. The tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m.
You can learn more about the event and The Block here.