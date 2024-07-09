Timeline: Alec Baldwin and the ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin has been a very busy person since the day of the deadly shooting on the "Rust" movie set near Santa Fe.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Alec Baldwin has been a very busy person since the day of the deadly shooting on the “Rust” movie set near Santa Fe.

Just days before that happened, Baldwin began his time in New Mexico, praising the bathrooms at the Albuquerque Sunport. A couple of days later, he posted a picture of the “Rust” cast and crew.

Not knowing then that eight days later, one woman in the picture would be dead and another would go to prison for her death.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said Alec Baldwin was the one holding the gun that fired a bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded assistant director David Halls.

The sheriff’s office never held Baldwin in custody. Questions followed him across the country.

A couple months later, Baldwin said, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.”

For weeks and months, there was nothing from anyone – Baldwin, the sheriff or prosecutors.

“I am deeply, deeply, deeply resentful and bitter about how slow the process has been,” Baldwin said at one point.

Then, the district attorney charged Baldwin. Then, they backed off.

Weeks after that, Baldwin resumed production of “Rust” in Montana. They finished filming in May.

4 Investigates discovered that Baldwin’s lawyers scored a deal to keep some of his personal information out of the courtroom. They crafted an “agreement,” narrowing the information extracted from Baldwin’s phone. It was signed at around the same time Baldwin broke his silence.

One of the extracted text messages is to his assistant, Jonah Foxman. Baldwin reportedly told him, “I have to delete my archive,” two days after the shooting.

“Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time.”

Since then, Baldwin has been harassed but recently veered away from a life of privacy. A new TLC reality series, “The Baldwins,” shows Baldwin as a family man of eight.

The stakes are high. The trial is the next chapter in this saga.

KOB 4 Legal Analyst Ahmad Assed weighs in on the Baldwin cell phone deal in the video above.