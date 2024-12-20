Tips to ensure a safe Christmas this year

Here are some tips to ensure your tree is festive but not too hot.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you have a real Christmas tree, you need to remember to take good care of it.

Real Christmas trees increase the risk of fires and account for 160 fires each year in the U.S., all as a result of dry trees.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue demonstrated a real Christmas tree burning in real time. The tree can burn up and start your house on fire within even a minute. According to AFR, these fires are avoidable and it starts by watering your tree each day.

“The biggest thing, when we are talking live trees in people’s homes, is to keep them watered so that means every single day. Make sure that someone is checking them every day, watering that tree and adding it every day if it needs to be watered,” AFR Lt. Jason Fejer said. “The dryer the tree is, the more it increases its chance or potential to catch fire.”

Other things to keep in mind this holiday season:

Check where the bulbs connect and where the plug ends on your lights

Keep your trees three feet away from any heat source

Test your smoke alarms

Don’t leave your cooking unattended

If you plan to head out for the holidays, don’t leave your lights plugged in.