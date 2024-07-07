UFO Festival underway in Roswell

The streets of Roswell were crowded with visitors, vendors and some very enthusiastic aliens from out of this world.

Whether or not you believe those aliens crash-landed in a ship, there’s always something otherworldly to see at the city’s annual UFO festival.

Mary Horton says this is her second year coming to the festival and even though she doesn’t live in Roswell, she still gets teased because she was born here.

“They keep telling me I was in that crash that landed here. So we heard about the festival and decided to come and try it. So we’re having a blast over here,” said Mary Horton.

They aren’t the only one’s enjoying the alien sightings.

“Oh, it’s fantastic. It’s a wonderful festival. We’ve had a great time,” said Michelle Kern.

While the City of Roswell might be used to seeing aliens everywhere, it’s something new for those who came from afar.

“I love going around and seeing all of that alien stuff. The eyewear, the headwear, you know, and enjoying the vendors,” said Kern.

While most attendees don’t actually believe in aliens, Kern told KOB 4 her beliefs hold strong and go beyond.

“I believe in aliens. I was telling her on the way here, I said, ‘What about if there’s aliens in a parallel universe, and they’re going to all human festival?’” Kern said.

There’s still time to crash-land at the UFO festival. It wraps up Sunday evening.