UNMH breaks ground on expansion of children’s psychiatric care cente

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined UNM Hospital officials to break ground on the expansion.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM Health leaders broke ground on the replacement and modernization of the Children’s Psychiatric Center at UNM Children’s Hospital.

The groundbreaking kicks off a construction project. Construction is scheduled to wrap up in about two years.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined leaders for the groundbreaking. She said this is part of improving access to behavioral health care in New Mexico.

“Clear vision, serious dedication and a legislative group that is clear about putting real resources that aren’t just for one year, but for decades in the future, to make sure the state doesn’t just turn the corner, it leads New Mexicans in ways we have always deserved,” the governor said.

The project will expand UNMH’s ability to provide more modern psychiatric care to more children.