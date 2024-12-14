Walking Testimony

FARMINGTON N.M. – Do you have a passion that would cause you to walk across America? For Kyndal Edwards, it’s mental health and substance abuse recovery.

Yesterday marked 68 months drug-free and he happens to hit it right here in our state.

Jacqlin Aragon tracked him down on his walk through the Four Corners. He’s only here for a couple of days but he’s already starting to see how special things are in the Land of Enchantment.

If you’re driving through the Four Corners. You may have seen this man, Kyndal Edwards. People all over the country and beyond have been following his story as he walks across America.

With his orange hate, good tunes, and trustee cart. To show people can turn away from mental health and substance abuse, help others on their recovery journey, and pay tribute to the lives lost while doing it.

“That’s a 180-degree turn I’ve personally taken in my life from trying to take my life from overdosing from in and out of county jail. I just hit 68 months drug-free today and I’m a firm believer that our past does not define us and there’s always hope… Each shirt is 180 names on the back of beautiful souls that are no longer with us all together that is 2 thousand 160 names that are no longer with us that I have with me right here.” Said Edwards.

More than 600 days of walking puts him over 6 thousand 5 hundred miles.

“I’ve crossed 20 state lines and we are currently in between Kirkland and Farmington New Mexico on the grind out here”, said Edwards.

As Kyndal makes his way to Farmington he’s had a lot of people stop and say “hi” along the way.

They share stories, take pictures, and meet the man walking across America.”

“When I say that the four corners have been nothing but amazing and a huge blessing to me it really has”, said Edwards.

He’s experienced how special the area is.

“Yesterday on the Navajo Nation I had more than ever stop… Somebody escorted me through Shiprock, having an escort from somebody on the Navajo Nation is like a huge sign of honor. I had a guy who did like a traditional prayer with me, and gave me a piece of jewelry.” Said Edwards.

As his time here will come to an end.

“I will go down to Key West to hit the most eastern point and then walk the entire east coast up to Lubec, Main to the West Quoddy Lighthouse to finish all four corners of the lower 48 states… My goal is to put my feet in the Atlantic Ocean back on April 12, 2025, which will double as my 6-year drug-free date, it’s going to be a challenging goal but I think I can make it happen!” Said Edwards.

If you see Kyndal say hi and listen to his message.

“Move forward with kindness with love compassion with grace and mercy because it could be you one day it could be your family member that doesn’t want to be here or that goes through a battle”, said Edwards.

Throughout Kyndal’s journey, he helped raise money for a nonprofit called Addict to Athlete – which focuses on maintaining recovery from mental health and substance abuse. To help out…

https://donorbox.org/a-walking-testimony-fundraiser

