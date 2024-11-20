What could the housing market look like under new Trump administration?

Now that the 2024 U.S. presidential election is over, what could the housing market look like under the new Trump administration?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 2024 U.S. presidential election had home buyers and sellers wondering how to feel about the housing market.

Now, we know that Donald Trump will take office again come Jan. 20, 2025.

What will a new administration mean for the local real estate market? Skip Adams, from Sold by Skip, walked us through it.

Skip discussed mortgage rates, inventory and more in the video above.