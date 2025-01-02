What do people in New Mexico have in mind for the New Year?

People in New Mexico shared what their resolutions are for the New Year and how they're already making progress on it, includng through a 5K run at a local brewery.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the big chile dropped to ring in 2025 in New Mexico, thoughts of resolutions and goals for the New Year were plentiful in people’s minds.

From hitting the gym more to more time with loved ones and more, there is a lot that people are looking forward to in the New Year.

Canteen Brewhouse in Albuquerque even hosted a 5K run New Year’s Day to help people get started on the right foot — with a pint included — on day one.

