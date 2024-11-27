What is open and closed for Thanksgiving in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thanksgiving is often a time to spend with loved ones but if you’re looking to get some stuff done, there are some closures to know.
In observance of the holiday, the City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department will delay trash and recycling services by one day for Thursday and Friday customers.
The city won’t offer ABQ Ride or Sun Van service Thursday. On Friday, they will offer service on a Saturday schedule. However, you can call 505-243-RIDE from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days for Sun Van scheduling and customer service inquiries.
These facilities will close Thursday (bold denotes they will also close Friday)
- Animal Welfare Shelters
- Community Centers
- Child Development Centers
- City offices
- Health and Social Service Centers
- Libraries
- Senior Centers
- 311 Community Contact Center
- ABQ Museum
- Balloon Museum
- Lucky Paws
- Pools
- Tennis Facilities
- Shooting Range Park
- Open Space Visitor Center
- Tingley Beach
- BioPark Zoo, Aquarium, and Botanic Garden
The golf courses will remain open both days.
According to the city, its Health, Housing and Homelessness, Senior Affairs, Police and Animal Welfare departments are offering ways for you to give back through service and donations. Visit this website to learn more about that.
Many national chains, including retailers and grocery stores, will be closed, and normal package delivery and mail service won’t be available for the holiday.
MORE: