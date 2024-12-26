Where to recycle Christmas trees in Albuquerque for free

Albuquerque's Solid Waste Manage Department is teaming up with Parks and Rec, and PNM for "Treecycling."

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department teamed up with Parks and Rec, and PNM for free tree recycling.

Starting Thursday, folks can drop off their real Christmas trees — ornament free — at three locations across the city.

“Treecycling offers residents a unique way to support the city’s efforts to create a circular economy during the holiday season” said Billy Gallegos, director of the Solid Waste Management Department. “Through this event, we are able to keep trees out of the landfill and offer mulch to residents for reuse in their outdoor spaces.”

The trees will be turned into mulch chips, which can be used to provide a better growing environment for plants. Folks can pick up the mulch for free while supplies last.

Trees can be dropped off from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at these locations: