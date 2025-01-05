Winter storm barreling towards New Mexico

A powerful winter storm will move into New Mexico starting Tuesday and impacting much of the state Wednesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a several week-long stretch of mostly benign and inactive weather across northern and central New Mexico, conditions have started to turn more unsettled.

Strong winds will continue to buffet the mountains and highlands through the evening with a cold front bringing chilly temperatures for the day ahead on Sunday.

Cooler air will stay entrenched over eastern New Mexico on Monday with otherwise dry conditions and light breezes.

However, an Arctic cold front will spill into eastern New Mexico on Tuesday, sending temperatures tumbling. The colder air will seep westward into Wednesday and Thursday with daytime temperatures running 15 to 25 degrees below normal for early January.

Light, but fairly widespread snow will also develop Tuesday night and Wednesday with more sparse shower activity lingering into Thursday.

Temperature readings will not warm up much on Friday but should start to turn more seasonable on Saturday.