Woman thanked for work to ‘Be the Blessing’ | Pay it 4Ward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Making a difference in the community can be like having another full-time job, especially being a key part of a nonprofit organization.

Yvonne Encinias does work through the nonprofit Be the Blessing, also known as The Richard Montoya Organization. Her brother, Albert, nominated her for Pay it 4ward to recognize her work.

“They work with Santa Fe High to get families in need,” he said. “Just regular everyday stuff, you know, even with the seniors, she gets some shampoo, toothpaste, just packages like that to give people that don’t have the ability to get it themselves.”

Learn more about her work and see the big surprise in the video above.