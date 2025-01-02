You can now vote for your favorite snowplow names in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. — It’s “Snow Kidding,” you can now vote for your favorite name for a snowplow that could be the “Frost Responder” to the next “Blizzard of Oz” in New Mexico.
Those are just a few of the 50 fun and creative names in the running for the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow” contest. Between now and Friday, Jan. 10, at noon, you can vote for your favorite names on the NMDOT website. Once voting is done, NMDOT will announce the 12 names and assign them to snowplows around New Mexico.
Here are the 50 names you can vote for:
- Scoop Dogg
- Blizzard of Oz
- Clear-o-Pathra
- Fast and Flurry-ous
- PINO EXPRESS
- Sled Zeppelin
- Anita Shovel
- Baby Snowda
- Hans Snolo
- OptimusPlow
- Sno’ Mas
- Sno’ Rida
- Snowbi-Wan Kenobi
- The SNOWMINATOR
- Alice Scooper
- Chips & Que Snow
- Feliz Plowvidad
- Frio Grande
- I’m Snow Excited
- No More Mr. Ice Guy
- Oh, Snow You Di’int!
- Plow Chika Plow Wow
- Plow-zilla
- Red Chilly Brrrr-ito
- Sno Way!
- Snow BeGone
- Snow Bueno
- Snow Kidding?
- Snow Mater
- Snow Way, José!
- Snowppenheimer
- Snow-torious B.I.G.
- Taylor Drift
- 404: Snow Not Found
- 5-SNOW-5
- Al FlurryCane
- Austin Plowers
- Blading Bad
- Blizzard Wizard
- El Señor Plow
- En-CHILL-ada
- Frost Responder
- Frosty The SnowPlow
- Iron Bladen
- Mighty-Plow-Wow
- Ora Sleigh!
- Plowabunga!
- Plow-Sole
- Snow Problem
- Zia Later, Snow