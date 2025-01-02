You can now vote for your favorite snowplow names in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — It’s “Snow Kidding,” you can now vote for your favorite name for a snowplow that could be the “Frost Responder” to the next “Blizzard of Oz” in New Mexico.

Those are just a few of the 50 fun and creative names in the running for the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow” contest. Between now and Friday, Jan. 10, at noon, you can vote for your favorite names on the NMDOT website. Once voting is done, NMDOT will announce the 12 names and assign them to snowplows around New Mexico.

Here are the 50 names you can vote for:

Scoop Dogg

Blizzard of Oz

Clear-o-Pathra

Fast and Flurry-ous

PINO EXPRESS

Sled Zeppelin

Anita Shovel

Baby Snowda

Hans Snolo

OptimusPlow

Sno’ Mas

Sno’ Rida

Snowbi-Wan Kenobi

The SNOWMINATOR

Alice Scooper

Chips & Que Snow

Feliz Plowvidad

Frio Grande

I’m Snow Excited

No More Mr. Ice Guy

Oh, Snow You Di’int!

Plow Chika Plow Wow

Plow-zilla

Red Chilly Brrrr-ito

Sno Way!

Snow BeGone

Snow Bueno

Snow Kidding?

Snow Mater

Snow Way, José!

Snowppenheimer

Snow-torious B.I.G.

Taylor Drift

404: Snow Not Found

5-SNOW-5

Al FlurryCane

Austin Plowers

Blading Bad

Blizzard Wizard

El Señor Plow

En-CHILL-ada

Frost Responder

Frosty The SnowPlow

Iron Bladen

Mighty-Plow-Wow

Ora Sleigh!

Plowabunga!

Plow-Sole

Snow Problem

Zia Later, Snow

